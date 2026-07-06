HK Patil refutes Bommai’s claim over electoral roll remarks, seeks apology; MP says nope

GADAG: Gadag MLA and former minister H K Patil hit back at Haveri-Gadag MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai for claiming that Patil’s name appeared thrice in the voter list.

At a press conference on Sunday, Patil brought two other people with the same name and showed their Aadhaar cards.

Patil demanded that Bommai immediately apologise to the people of Karnataka. However, Bommai responded that there was no question of an apology and it is the chief electoral officer who should conduct an investigation into the matter.

Patil said, “Bommai is an intelligent politician and we do not know why he tried to commit character assassination. If you (Bommai) want to maintain your honour, you should apologise to the people of Gadag and Karnataka.”

In response, Bommai said he had made his statement based on documents and there is no question of apology. “I have only disclosed information I had and have not made any allegations against Patil personally. In such a situation, the question of an apology does not arise,” he said.