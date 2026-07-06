Karnataka Deputy CM Parameshwara blames ECI for SIR supervisor’s death

TUMAKURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday held the Election Commission of India(ECI) responsible for the death of village administration officer Bhuvana in an accident on Saturday, blaming it on “work pressure” as the one month deadline to complete the SIR process is not adequate.

Bhuvana (24), SIR supervisor for BLOs, died when a truck rammed her moped at Guluru near here when she was on going to work early in the morning.

Following this, state government employees, including revenue staff, had launched an indefinite strike demanding action against Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan and tahsildar Rajeshwari, alleging that they had been exerting pressure on their officers.

“The ECI has put the SIR as a monster before us. It could have given two months to complete the process, but gave just one month,” Parameshwara said, addressing protestors who were staging an overnight dharna.

He promised action against the officers if they were found to have exerted pressure on Bhuvana. He said the government will consider giving a job to a family member of Bhuvana on compassionate grounds and a Rs 1 crore insurance payout. Later, he visited the family members of Bhuvana at Varadanayakanahalli village ín Nelamangala taluk.