KSTOA seeks transparency, scientific studies

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Travel Operators Association (KSTOA) has called for greater transparency and public disclosure on ethanol-blended petrol, urging the Union government to publish independent scientific studies and provide clear information to vehicle owners about the fuel they use.

In a statement, KSTOA president K Radhakrishna Holla said that while the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme aims to reduce crude oil imports, enhance energy security, support farmers and lower emissions, consumers must also be fully informed about the impact of higher ethanol blends on their vehicles.

The association noted that India has already transitioned to supplying E20 petrol and is considering higher ethanol blends in the future. It said vehicle owners deserve clear answers on issues such as vehicle compatibility, long-term engine durability, fuel efficiency, maintenance requirements and the overall economic impact of ethanol-blended fuel.

KSTOA demanded that fuel stations prominently display the exact percentage of ethanol in the petrol being sold, specify which categories of vehicles are compatible with the fuel and provide relevant precautions or manufacturers’ recommendations.

The association also urged the government to make public independent scientific studies on engine performance, durability, maintenance costs and the environmental benefits of ethanol blending.