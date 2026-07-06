Longest-serving Indian prisoner walks free from Bengaluru jail after 37 years

BENGALURU: With slow, deliberate steps, 72-year-old Saibanna N Natikar, his long grey hair and beard reflecting the passage of time, walked out of the gates of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison recently, breathing the air of freedom for the first time in nearly four decades. His frail frame carried the weight of a lifetime of regret - or the absence of it.

Prison officials pointed out that Saibanna was the country’s longest-serving prisoner. DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar said, “I have interacted with Saibanna earlier when he was in Belgaum prison and at Kalaburagi. His conduct inside the prison was very good.”

Saibanna’s story is one of repeated tragedy. In 1988, he was accused of murdering his first wife, Malkavva, as he suspected her of infidelity. He was granted parole in 1994, after being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

During the break, he remarried, started a new family and became the father of a daughter. But within weeks that new beginning ended in another violence. He killed his second wife, Nagamma, too and their minor daughter, Vijayalakshmi, alleging infidelity. Nagamma too was murdered with a sharp weapon like in the case of his first wife.

Saibanna, who worked in the cooperative sector, said the murders cost him his job and also 10 acres of land that he claims would be worth over Rs 1 crore now. All these years being behind bars, he has maintained that there was evidence of the alleged infidelity of his wives, and he has shown little remorse for the killings.