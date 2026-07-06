NDA leaders submit formal complaint to Karnataka CEO over alleged 'irregularities' in SIR

NDA leaders, including Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy, Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje on Monday submitted a formal complaint to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar, alleging "massive irregularities" in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

The delegation, also comprising Leaders of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other senior leaders from JD(S) and BJP, demanded an immediate inquiry and door-to-door re-verification of all enumeration forms.

They also sought strict legal action against all officials and political functionaries found responsible for the alleged irregularities.

"We write to express serious concern over the massive irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Karnataka. The officials who are supposed to conduct the SIR are showing zero regard for the approved process, thereby undermining the very spirit of democracy," the leaders said in the letter.

Noting that Booth Level Officers (BLOs), under the directions of the District Election Officer (DEO/DC), are required to conduct mandatory door-to-door verification and personally verify the identity of members of each household as per SIR guidelines, they claimed this was not being followed on the ground, citing "evidence" that has been shared on social media, and mainstream media platforms.

Multiple complaints are being received from several other parts of the state, they added.

Alleging that enumeration forms are being filled out while sitting at community halls, mosques, and the residences of BLOs, the NDA leaders said WhatsApp groups have also been created for the purpose, and people are being encouraged to visit these community halls and mosques for the SIR process.