NDA leaders submit formal complaint to Karnataka CEO over alleged 'irregularities' in SIR

NDA leaders, including Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy, Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje on Monday submitted a formal complaint to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar, alleging "massive irregularities" in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state.
The delegation, also comprising Leaders of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other senior leaders from JD(S) and BJP, demanded an immediate inquiry and door-to-door re-verification of all enumeration forms.
They also sought strict legal action against all officials and political functionaries found responsible for the alleged irregularities.
"We write to express serious concern over the massive irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Karnataka. The officials who are supposed to conduct the SIR are showing zero regard for the approved process, thereby undermining the very spirit of democracy," the leaders said in the letter.
Noting that Booth Level Officers (BLOs), under the directions of the District Election Officer (DEO/DC), are required to conduct mandatory door-to-door verification and personally verify the identity of members of each household as per SIR guidelines, they claimed this was not being followed on the ground, citing "evidence" that has been shared on social media, and mainstream media platforms.
Multiple complaints are being received from several other parts of the state, they added.
Alleging that enumeration forms are being filled out while sitting at community halls, mosques, and the residences of BLOs, the NDA leaders said WhatsApp groups have also been created for the purpose, and people are being encouraged to visit these community halls and mosques for the SIR process.
"Such a practice is a breach of the established SIR guidelines and raises serious concerns regarding the neutrality and secular character of the electoral process. The SIR is conducted to strengthen the integrity of the electoral rolls, but the manner in which BLOs are conducting the exercise defeats the very purpose of the revision," they said.
According to the delegation, this will create an "unsustainable and unreliable" electoral roll.
"No deviation is allowed from the procedures prescribed by the Election Commission of India".
The NDA alliance partners urged the CEO to order an immediate inquiry and direct the re-verification of all enumeration forms through mandatory door-to-door verification.
"Strict legal action must be initiated against all officials and political functionaries found responsible for these irregularities."
The opposition parties have in the last couple of days accused the Congress government in Karnataka of "facilitating the inclusion of illegal immigrants" via "mass enrolment camps."
They also charged the Congress government with "misusing" officers and "diluting" the SIR process.
In the wake of complaints, CEO Anbukkumar on Friday instructed officials to issue necessary directions to all BLOs to visit house-to-house for distributing enumeration forms for SIR as per the Election Commission of India's guidelines.
The house-to-house enumeration phase of the SIR in Karnataka, which commenced on June 30 will continue up to July 29.
Later on Monday speaking to reporters, Joshi said the opposition is not making any allegations, but only presenting the facts.
"Some TV channels have telecasted the videographs where enumeration forms are being distributed in Madrasas, mosques, local Congress leaders' residences. In some Muslim localities Imams and Muthuvallis have been given the responsibility. We have given photographs and pen drives containing videos," he said.
"What is the purpose of doing enumeration at one place instead of doing it door-to-door?" he further asked, and said, "We have urged the CEO to take immediate action and erring officials should be suspended. The enumeration conducted in the last week is prima facie illegal, immoral and against the Election Commission's guidelines, so we have demanded action and re-enumeration."
Kumaraswamy said he along with Joshi and Karandlaje will meet the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi if required.
"This is the fourth complaint from both parties. We have given documentary evidence as to how the government is misusing the office by giving directions to officers to illegally include names for their (Congress) interest," he said.
Stating that they have urged the CEO to take action, Kumaraswamy said, "The CEO has sent information to the Election Commission, which has deputed two officers here. We will wait a couple of days to see what action they take, and if the same thing continues they will meet the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi."
(With inputs from PTI)