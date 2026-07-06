RSS & BJP use Ram’s name as cover for corruption: Mallikarjun Kharge

DEVANAHALLI(BENGALURU): AICC president and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday trained his guns at the RSS and BJP, saying both organisations looted over Rs 20,000 crore in the name of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

After unveiling a 14-foot bronze statue of the architect of the Indian constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar, at the Bengaluru Rural district administration office, Kharge asked who was involved in the misappropriation of temple donations.

“Who did it? Did the poor commit the theft there? Did the Dalits do it? Did the farmers go and do it? Who did it? People who are part of that dominant society, those from the RSS and BJP, and people who support them, they are the ones who looted,” he said.

He said the RSS and BJP are hypocrites who use faith as a cover for corruption. “Every single day you wake up and chant the name of God, and it is in the very name of God that you are looting.”