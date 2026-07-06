SI arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Karnataka

BHATKAL(UTTARA KANNADA): In a shocking incident, a police sub-inspector (PSI) from the Manki police station in Honnavar taluk of Uttara Kannada district has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl. He has been arrested by the Bhatkal Police.

The incident occurred when the police were deployed to enforce law and order at Murinakatte after a communal disturbance. The PSI, Abhinandan Gowda, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other applicable sections.

Gowda, who was the PSI at Manki, was deputed to Bhatkal on bandobast duty along with other officers where he allegedly forced the 16-year-old girl to accompany him and sexually assaulted her at a private hotel.

The girl, in her complaint filed on July 4, 2026, stated that the incident occurred on May 31. She said the officer, despite knowing that she was a minor, repeatedly contacted her on her mobile phone.