Three Ballari youths post reel with fake guns, arrested

BALLARI: The Ballari Cowl Bazaar police have arrested three youths for allegedly sharing a reel in which they were seen carrying a fake double-barrel gun and a fake pistol in a public place, creating fear among people.

Police said that the incident took place on Friday evening on the bank of the HLC canal at Bandihatti village. A senior police official said the reel showed the youths carrying the fake firearms in a manner that could create panic among the public.

“Based on the video a case has been registered at the Kaul Bazaar Police Station in crime no. 135/2026 under Section 27(1) of the Arms Act and Sections 351(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS, 2023. Police said legal action has been started against the accused,” he said.

Another official said the fake double-barrel gun and fake pistol used in the video are yet to be seized. They said every police station in the district, along with the district police office, has special teams that regularly monitor photos, videos, messages and other content shared on social media.

Police appealed to people, especially youngsters, to use social media responsibly and avoid making videos that violate the law or disturb public peace. They also advised citizens not to treat social media as a platform for publicity through dangerous or unlawful acts.