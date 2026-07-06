Vote for ideology, not a person or party, says Upendra

In a free-wheeling interview with The New Indian Express, actor-turned-politician Upendra spoke on a range of issues -- from current politics, the change he is aiming to bring in without spending crores of rupees and the Kannada film industry. Excerpts:

Which role do you enjoy more — filmmaker, changemaker, or politician?

Until now, I enjoyed being a filmmaker. Now, I enjoy being a changemaker. Cinema is also a medium for change, and that’s what I tried to do through my films. Now I’m trying to bring that change through a political party. Eight years ago, I started a cashless political party called Uttama Prajaakeeya Party.

Tell us about Uttama Prajaakeeya Party and its ideology?

There are innovations in every field. We can easily connect with each other wherever we are. So I thought, why can’t we do the same in the political field? Politics right now is a business. Without investment, promotion and campaigning, you cannot win. Only the rich and privileged succeed. We have to break this. So I wanted to start a platform for the people. Politicians should be workers for the people. There must be a right to recall, and they should be accountable. People should be able to evaluate the ability of the politicians. I am using my social media platforms to reach out to people.

What has changed in the last eight years for the party?

People are showing interest now. They initially called me mad for not spending any money. We don’t have the funds, there are no karyakartas or regional operators. We don’t blame others. We find solutions. Social service should be done without the incentive of political interest.