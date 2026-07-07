Activist urges Karnataka CM to reassign Yathindra's portfolio over conflict of interest

BENGALURU: An activist claiming to be from ‘Naija Horatagarara Vedike’ has written to CM DK Shivakumar on Sunday, advising him to take back the Urban Development portfolio allotted to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra, as it will result in conflict of interest, citing the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

In a three-page letter released to the media, activist HM Venkatesh cited cases with the Mysuru Lokayukta Police, Special Court of People’s Representatives, writ petition with the Karnataka High Court and Enforcement Directorate.

“We hereby request you to allot some other portfolio to Dr Yathindra, who is serving as Minister for Urban Development (excluding Bengaluru City) in your cabinet,” he suggested.

“The father and mother of the minister were accused in a case filed by Snehamayi Krishna with regard to allotment of alternative sites by MUDA, and since these cases are pending in court, the CM should relieve Yathindra from this portfolio.” “If Dr Yathindra continues to be in charge of Urban Development, there will be suspicion among the public about the possibility of misuse of power to protect his parents,” he pointed out.

Responding to the issue, Yathindra told reporters on Monday that there is no need for a change of portfolio. “The MUDA scam case was filed against my father, mother and family.

The Lokayukta has already conducted investigation and submitted the report, which was accepted by the representatives’ court. Since investigation is complete, there is no scenario where we would interfere or influence, there is no conflict of interest,” he said.

“I didn’t expect anything. We will abide by whatever decision the high command takes. Portfolios have already been assigned, and I have not desired any additional portfolios,” he clarified.