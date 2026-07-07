'Bridge Man of India' Girish Bharadwaj dies at 76

MANGALURU: Girish Bharadwaj (76), popularly known as "Bridge Man of India" and whose low-cost suspension bridges transformed the lives of thousands in remote villages, passed away at a private hospital in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada, on Tuesday following age-related illness.

A mechanical engineer by training, Bharadwaj's remarkable journey into bridge building began in 1989 when residents of Aramburu village in Sullia sought his help to build a footbridge across the Payaswini river after repeated disruptions caused by a damaged country boat. Though initially reluctant, he designed an affordable suspension bridge with the help of fellow engineers, reference books and community participation. The project, completed for less than Rs 2 lakh, changed the lives of villagers and marked the beginning of a lifelong mission.

The success of the Aramburu bridge drew the attention of the Karnataka government, leading Bharadwaj to build more than 140 suspension bridges over the next three decades across Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha. His innovative designs, inspired by global suspension bridges but adapted to local needs, provided vital connectivity to isolated rural communities at a fraction of the cost of conventional bridges.

Known for personally camping at work sites until projects were completed, Bharadwaj often offered his services free for community-funded projects and even spent his own money to complete unfinished bridges.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to rural connectivity and empowerment, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2017. He also received a personal letter of appreciation from Narendra Modi acknowledging his "Sethu Bandhu" work.

Bharadwaj, who also ran Rational Engineering Works in Sullia, is survived by a daughter and two sons including his son Pathanjali Bharadwaj, who has been carrying forward his father's bridge-building legacy.