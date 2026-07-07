Captured tigress, five cubs sent to Bannerghatta Biological Park

BENGALURU: Personnel from the forest department captured a 12-year-old tigress and her five cubs, aged around three weeks, at Benegere in Mullur village under Nugu forest range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) on Saturday evening.

The tigress and her cubs were sent to Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP). They were captured around 6 km from the forest patch. The place has become a new habitat for wildlife because of its dense vegetation, and availability of water and food for herbivores and carnivores.

The tigress attacked a farm labourer on June 27 and a forest guard a few days ago. A farmer was attacked in the same area last November by another tigress, which also had cubs.

To tackle this problem, the department with the help of WWF has launched a project, Tiger Outside Tiger Reserves, said Nandish L, Director of BTR. The reasons for animals coming out of the reserves are being studied under this project.

“There is a need to clear the vegetation in the area to prevent another carnivore from occupying it. The mating and breeding season of carnivores is starting and there are chances of more conflicts in the coming days. Discussions were held earlier and the vegetation should have been cleared by now in coordination with the irrigation department and local administration. Since it has not happened, the forest department will clear the vegetation and protect the area,” said a forest official.