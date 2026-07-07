Chaos outside Rajajinagar MLA's house as Congress, BJP clash

BENGALURU: High drama unfolded around 11am Monday outside the office of Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar, after Congress workers attempted to lay siege to the premises during the legislator’s weekly public grievance meeting with his constituents, triggering tense scenes. The MLA’s office is in the BBMP complex in Rajajinagar 2nd Block, next to Rajajinagar Police Station.

The protest was organised by Congress and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) workers over allegations of a Rs 300-crore tender irregularity in Rajajinagar against Suresh Kumar. Advocate Surya Mukundaraj had filed a complaint against Kumar with the Karnataka Lokayukta, alleging irregularities and favouritism in public works and infrastructure tenders worth approximately Rs 300 crore. The complaint was filed last week.

The MLA had dismissed the complaint as politically motivated. He had also stated that he would go through the complaint and submit a comprehensive report to the Lokayukta.

As news spread that Congress workers were heading towards the MLA’s office, BJP workers also gathered and staged a counter-protest. The situation turned tense as workers from both parties came face-to-face, raising slogans against each other and nearly coming to blows.

North division police had a tough time preventing the groups from clashing after several protesters attempted to jump over barricades erected on either side of the road.