ISRO conducts first ground test of SOLVE.

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the successful completion of the first ground test of the Sub-Orbital Launch Vehicle for Experiments (SOLVE) of the solid motor.

The test was conducted at the static test facility at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikotta, on July 3. Scientists said the development of the SOLVE vehicle will provide flexibility in conducting the Gaganyaan test missions and simulating various conditions in the actual missions.

ISRO is also developing a solid motor SOLVE as a test platform to carry out integrated parachute tests for validation of deceleration system of Gaganyaan crew module.

The crew module is carried to an altitude of 10-17 km and separated from the vehicle.

A series of 10 parachutes will be deployed to reduce the velocity of the crew module before splashdown in the sea.

The solid stage of SOLVE is derived from the PSLV strap-on motor with a few modifications to meet the Gaganyaan test requirements.