Karnataka BJP core committee reportedly issue notices to three leaders

BENGALURU: The BJP core committee meeting on Sunday reportedly resolved to issue notices to Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath and Chikkaballapur MP Dr K Sudhakar, who were at loggerheads, and also former minister MP Renukacharya for making statements on the leadership issue, embarrassing the party.

Vishwanath had said former CM DV Sadananda Gowda’s Vokkaliga community was not influential in the old Mysuru region, sources said.

The feud between Vishwanath and Sudhakar is over taking control of the region as the latter had organised the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti ignoring the MLA.

Renukacharya had said BJP state president BY Vijayendra is certain to continue in his post, which was against the latter’s opponents within the party.

To send out a message that the party will not tolerate indiscipline that could affect the party’s prospects in the 2028 Assembly polls, the core committee decided to act firmly, the sources said.

Sadananda Gowda’s purported audio clip in which he allegedly suggested that Vijayendra be removed as party president also came up for discussion. But when Sadananda Gowda, also a core committee member, clarified that the audio was not his and offered to walk out, the meeting decided to put an end to the issue on the suggestion of Vijayendra, sources said. It did not deliberate on cross-voting of NDA MLAs in the June 18 MLC polls.

The discussion revolved around the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list of SIR. It decided to allocate three districts each to every core committee member to supervise and check the alleged malpractice by Congress.