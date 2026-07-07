Karnataka Cong, NDA continue to trade fire over SIR: CM Shivakumar declines govt interference

BENGALURU: KARNATAKA Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday dismissed the BJP-JDS allegations that the state government is interfering in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This is a process of the Election Commission, and there is no government interference in it, but it is a conspiracy by the opposition parties to snatch away the voting rights of the poor and minorities, he told media persons in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar said that although they oppose the SIR process, the state government is creating awareness among the people to protect their voting rights. “We have our own disagreement on the SIR. We presented our argument in court, and the court has given its verdict. We are unhappy about the timeline of this process, and we will approach the court against that as well. Our government has joined hands with the Election Commission because we must protect everyone’s right to vote. No other state has given this kind of cooperation the way we have. By telling people that their right to vote is their right to live, the government is creating awareness,” the CM said.

He was responding to a question on a complaint filed by Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi with the Chief Election Commission regarding the SIR process in the state.

He said the officials are functioning according to the guidance they have received from the Election Commission. The opposition parties’ stand shows that they have no trust in the Election Commission; they have demanded that it be cancelled, and the matter is left to the Election Commission, he said.

The Chief Minister said about 4.5 crore people in the state have obtained caste certificates.