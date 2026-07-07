Karnataka Congress govt trying to derail HMT revival: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Monday accused the ruling Congress of conspiring to derail Centre’s efforts to revive Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT).

Addressing reporters here, Kumaraswamy alleged that the state government is using its forest department to create obstacles when a special revival package for the public sector enterprise is nearing completion.

The minister questioned the timing and legality of the forest department’s notice to HMT, asking it to surrender its land. Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) N Ravindra Kumar had ordered HMT to immediately surrender 430 acres of land to the department on the grounds that it is forestland. HMT will challenge the order before the court, Kumaraswamy said.

“The matter is pending before the court. The state government, through its forest department, has issued a notice and fixed a deadline. This is contrary to law,” Kumaraswamy said.

The minister said he has been making efforts to convince the prime minister and the Union finance minister to approve the special package to revive HMT. “HMT comes under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, which I head. When the package is close to being announced, the state government, with malicious intent, issued the notice,” he alleged.

Kumaraswamy said a meeting on the special package for HMT will be held soon and a decision to revive the Bengaluru-based enterprise will be taken. “If the state government itself creates such a hostile environment, how will industries come to Karnataka? The Congress government repeatedly complains that the Union government is giving nothing to Karnataka. But when we are ready to give, they are not willing to accept,” he said.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress government began creating obstacles as soon as he assumed charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries.