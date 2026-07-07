Karnataka to seek early release of drought relief: DCM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to submit a detailed report on the prevailing drought situation to the Union Government and seek the early release of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) assistance. Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the State Government will urge the Centre to release NDRF funds in advance. “If possible, I will personally meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and explain the ground reality and submit a request,” Dr Parameshwara told reporters on Monday.

Dr Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said that Karnataka is now facing a drought-like situation.

He said necessary directives have already been given to officials to effectively handle the drought, including ensuring drinking water for people and livestock and addressing fodder-related concerns.

“I have already held progress review meetings in Belagavi, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru districts and discussed the situation. Since reservoirs have reached dead storage levels, water must be used carefully. Strict instructions have been given to officials to ensure that the available water is used only for drinking purposes,” he added. Further, Dr Parameshwara said that some parts of the state received rain on Sunday. “If it continues to rain for a couple of more days, reservoirs may fill up to some extent. Since it is raining in the Malnad region, there is inflow into the KRS. If reservoirs receive even a certain level of water, people will not face drinking water problems,” he said.

The Deputy CM said fodder kits are already being distributed to ensure that livestock do not face a fodder shortage. “If seeds are provided to those who have borewells, they will grow fodder. I have instructed the Chief Executive Officers and Deputy Commissioners of districts to set up fodder banks and ghosalas wherever required,” he added.