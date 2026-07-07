KKRTC bus runs 84 km using cellphone flashlight

KALABURAGI: Authorities of the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) have initiated an inquiry after a video footage of a bus under the corporation travelling 84km from Kalaburagi to Chincholi with the help of the flashlight of its conductor’s mobile phone on Saturday night went viral. Sources said bus No KA 28 F 1985 left Kalaburagi at 7.30pm on Saturday and after covering a few kilometres, both the headlights of the vehicle failed. The driver, however, drove the bus with the help of the flashlight of the conductor’s mobile phone and safely reached Chincholi bus stand.

The passengers blamed the KKRTC for operating a bus in such a bad condition. They said they feared for life till the bus reached its destination.

Managing Director of KKRTC P Susheela, said that the headlights of the bus were not functioning properly for the past two days. She said the driver and the charge-man of the bus have been suspended for negligence and a mechanic has been taken off duty as he was the trainee. Notice has been served on the conductor for his failure to inform the officials concerned in advance, she said.

Susheela said the bus has since been replaced with another one which is in good condition. She said all the depot in-charges have been directed to check the conditions of all old buses and take up the repair works if needed.

Meanwhile, social activist Nagalingaiah Mathapati has demanded an inspection of all buses operating under the KKRTC. He also urged the government to provide new buses for this region.