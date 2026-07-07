Krishna swells as rain pounds Maharashtra; flood-like conditions in Karnataka border taluks

BELAGAVI/VIJAYAPURA/CHIKKMAMAGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: Torrential rainfall in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra has caused the Krishna, Vedaganga and Dudhganga rivers to swell, triggering flood-like conditions in the bordering taluks of Chikkodi and Nippani in Karnataka. The sudden rise in water levels has submerged several key bridges, disrupting traffic and cutting off road connectivity between villages.

Near Kallol in Chikkodi taluk, the Krishna river is receiving nearly 60,000 cusecs of inflow. Additionally, around 40,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Rajapur Barrage in Maharashtra, further increasing the river’s discharge. The heavy inflow has completely submerged the low-level bridge connecting Kallol and Yadur villages. The Rajapur–Jugal bridge in neighbouring Maharashtra has also gone under water due to the swelling river.

Rivers flowing above danger level in Nippani taluk

Floodwaters have also affected Nippani taluk, where the Dudhganga and Vedaganga rivers are flowing above the danger level. Three major bridges in the region have been submerged, disrupting transportation between several villages.

The Karadaga–Bhoj and Bhojawadi–Kunnur bridges across the Dudhganga river have been submerged, while water is flowing over the Barawad–Kannur bridge on the Vedaganga river. Officials have warned that river levels may rise further in the coming days.

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past four days in the Western Ghats and the Kanakumbi forest region of Khanapur has also led to a significant rise in the Malaprabha river. The historic Maruti Temple on the outskirts of Habbanatti village has been partially inundated by floodwaters.