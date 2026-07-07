Man kills wife, sister-in-law in Karnataka's Chintamani

CHINTAMANI (CHIKKABALLAPUR) : A man killed his wife and her sister with a sharp weapon at JJ Colony in Chintamani early on Monday morning.

The accused, Ezaz (34) -- a resident of Gulpet Rehmanth Nagar in Kolar -- murdered his wife Shama (30) and her sister Reshma (19) at his in-laws’ home in Chintamani, Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said.

The couple has three children. Shama was reportedly staying at her parental home in Chintamani for the past three months following her mother’s death. Ezaz arrived on Sunday and a bitter verbal duel broke out early on Monday morning. Ezaz then attacked Shama and Reshma with a weapon, killing them on the spot, the police said.

Ezaz later went to Kolar along with the three children and surrendered before the police. He was brought to Chintamani later, Chouksey said.