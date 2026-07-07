Newborn girl abandoned at bus stop in Karnataka's Hosanagara

SHIVAMOGGA: A 10 to 15 days old newborn girl was found abandoned at a bus stop in Gavaturu village of Hosanagara taluk on Sunday night around 9pm. The infant was placed inside a white bag, covered in a white cloth.

The incident came to light when local residents heard the infant’s cries and rushed to the bus stop. They found the infant inside the bag, which also had a bottle of milk. They later informed the Ripponpete police about the incident.

The police sent the infant to the Ripponpete Primary Health Centre. The health department shifted it to the McGann Teaching District Hospital for further care and nourishment. Police said that they are on the lookout for the girl’s parents.