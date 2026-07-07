Parents kill 11-month-old girl in Bengaluru; father held

BENGALURU: The Avalahalli police arrested a 22-year-old tractor driver nearly a month after he allegedly killed his 11-month-old daughter by throwing her out of the shed when she came between him and his wife while they were in the middle of a heated argument.

The incident occurred between 2pm and 3 pm at Kithaganur village in Bidarahalli hobli on June 9. The accused had told the police that his daughter died after falling from the cot. But as the postmortem report revealed that the death was due to excessive bleeding and respiratory failure, the police arrested Sekappa. Sekappa’s wife Vijayalakshmi is on the run.

“Sekappa and Vijayalakshmi, in a fit of rage, allegedly kicked and violently threw the infant to the ground, despite knowing that it could lead to the child’s death,” an officer said.

Infant was intentionally killed: Police

“The investigation indicated that the child’s death could be because of such acts and the infant was intentionally killed,” said an officer.

Sekappa and Vijayalakshmi have two children. Vijayalakshmi allegedly had an illicit relationship with a neighbour, Nagappa. This led to frequent fights between the couple, and Vijayalakshmi was not affectionate towards the second child.