Parents kill 11-month-old girl in Bengaluru; father held

BENGALURU: The Avalahalli police arrested a 22-year-old tractor driver nearly a month after he allegedly killed his 11-month-old daughter by throwing her out of the shed when she came between him and his wife while they were in the middle of a heated argument.
The incident occurred between 2pm and 3 pm at Kithaganur village in Bidarahalli hobli on June 9. The accused had told the police that his daughter died after falling from the cot. But as the postmortem report revealed that the death was due to excessive bleeding and respiratory failure, the police arrested Sekappa. Sekappa’s wife Vijayalakshmi is on the run.
“Sekappa and Vijayalakshmi, in a fit of rage, allegedly kicked and violently threw the infant to the ground, despite knowing that it could lead to the child’s death,” an officer said.
Infant was intentionally killed: Police
“The investigation indicated that the child’s death could be because of such acts and the infant was intentionally killed,” said an officer.
Sekappa and Vijayalakshmi have two children. Vijayalakshmi allegedly had an illicit relationship with a neighbour, Nagappa. This led to frequent fights between the couple, and Vijayalakshmi was not affectionate towards the second child.
Around 2 pm on June 9, Sekappa came home and asked Vijayalakshmi to serve him food. That led to an argument between the two. As they were quarrelling, the infant started crying. A furious Vijayalakshmi allegedly kicked the child, which enraged Sekappa, who allegedly assaulted her. As they continued to fight, the child came between them, and Sekappa picked the daughter up and threw her out of the shed. A little later, the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The police received the postmortem report on June 22, 2026 and it stated that the child had died due to excessive bleeding and respiratory failure.