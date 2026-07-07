With heavy rain, dams start filling up across Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: There has been some relief across the state as rain, delayed by over one-and-a-half months after the onset of monsoon, lashed many parts of the state over the last few days and water started flowing into major reservoirs.

Inflows into the Almatti dam across the Krishna finally started on Monday after heavy rain in the Western Ghats, with the inflows recorded at 1,239 cusecs. The dam’s capacity is 519.60 metre with a storage of 123 tmcft.

The rain in Malnad areas also boosted inflows into major reservoirs in Shivamogga on Monday. The Bhadra dam received 4,135 cusecs, while the level stood at 139.6 ft against its capacity of 186 ft.

The Linganamakki Reservoir recorded 1,751.60 ft at 8 am, an increase of 1.75 ft over the previous reading. It had an inflow of 18,486 cusecs and an outflow of 507 cusecs.

The Tunga Reservoir also witnessed substantial inflows, taking its level to 587.86 metre, close to its capacity of 588.24 metre. The reservoir recorded inflows of 21,747 cusecs and outflows of 23,784 cusecs.

Inflows into the Hemavathi reservoir in Gorur near Hassan increased slightly because of the incessant rainfall in catchment areas over the last two days. The water level in the reservoir stood at 2,894.6 ft against the capacity of 2,922 ft. The inflow on Monday was 6,924 cusecs.

Inflows into the Harangi Reservoir too picked up as catchment areas of Harangi and Cauvery river received good rainfall. The dam level rose to 2835.92 ft against the capacity of 2852.34 ft.