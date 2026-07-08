CM Shivakumar pushes for industries, jobs in Tier 2 & 3 cities to stop migration

KALABURAGI: “To prevent people from migrating to cities, our government has decided to encourage the creation of industries in tier-II and tier-III cities. In addition, the government is giving more emphasis on the construction of CSR schools to provide quality education in rural areas,” announced CM DK Shivakumar.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said that he started touring divisional headquarters to review drought relief works and other developments from Basavakalyan of Bidar district with his other senior cabinet colleagues from Monday.

The chief minister said that the goal of his government is to create jobs by encouraging industries in tier two and three cities. We have taken many steps to prevent people from rural areas from migrating to cities for jobs and to create jobs where they are.

To attract industries in tier two and three cities including Kalaburagi, we have decided to provide 0.6% premium FAR and 2 times FAR. This will enable industries to get land at a lower price. The necessary amendment for this will be brought by the Urban Development Ministry,” he said.

He further said that the government has decided to start CSR schools at the gram panchayat level to prevent children from rural areas from migrating to cities for education. It is enough if companies invest 10-15 crores and provide us with school buildings and infrastructure. 2 thousand schools will be built. These companies should not give us money. They should build the schools themselves. Separate guidelines will be issued for the recruitment process of teachers,” he informed.

“Yuva Setu project has been formulated to create a job recruitment exchange system in the private sector. Skill-based youth can be selected through this job bridge for recruitment in any companies. They will be given necessary training by the government’s skill development department,” he said.