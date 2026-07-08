CM Shivakumar warns officials against lapses in drought management

KALABURAGI : Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned of strict action against officials found negligent in managing the drought situation in the state. Presiding over the Kalaburagi divisional-level review meeting of various departments on Tuesday, the CM said that officials who do not work for the people will not be tolerated. It is the first such review meeting in the state after Shivakumar assumed office last month.

The CM said that the main agenda of his government is to provide clean governance and development, and to ensure constitutional rights for the last person. To achieve this, officials must work with commitment and a pro-people approach, he said.

The CM said that he believes in the principle of equality of Basavadi Sharanas. “That is why I have started my first tour of North Karnataka from Basavakalyan. Equality, social justice, and development should move at the same speed,” Shivakumar said.

Sharing his experience as an administrator, Shivakumar said that he started his political life as a taluk panchayat president. “I am not ready to listen to any excuses in the matter of development. Results are important to me,” the CM said. “If your performance is good,

it will be like repaying the debt of the people of the country. But if you do not work for the people, I will be forced to take action against you,” he warned the officials.

On the SIR of electoral rolls, the CM said that not a single eligible voter should lose their right to vote. “Politics is not important here, but it is the responsibility of the government to protect the right to vote of every citizen,” he said, adding that BLOs should visit every house at least three times and monitor whether the names of eligible voters are saved.