INTERVIEW | ‘Dedicated ministry can help better serve Kannadiga diaspora’: MLC Arathi Krishna

As the state government is contemplating forming a new ministry to address issues pertaining to Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs), NRI Forum of Karnataka’s former Deputy Chairperson and MLC Arathi Krishna explains the importance of having such a ministry.

In an interaction with The New Indian Express, she spoke about a range of issues concerning the Kannadiga diaspora.

Excerpts:

There is growing speculation that the upcoming cabinet expansion should provide greater representation to women, give Chikkamagaluru a Cabinet berth after more than two decades, and entrust the proposed NRI ministry to someone with experience. Many believe your name fits these expectations, how do you respond?

I am grateful to party workers and well-wishers for expressing confidence in me. The decision on cabinet formation rests entirely with the chief minister and the party leadership, and I will respect whatever they decide. I do believe women deserve adequate representation in the cabinet, and it is true that Chikkamagaluru has not had cabinet representation for over two decades. If the government creates a separate NRI ministry, my years of working with NRIs, People of Indian Origin (PIOs), embassies and overseas Indian affairs could be useful. If the party feels I can contribute, I will gladly accept the responsibility.

How large is Karnataka’s overseas diaspora?

There are over 30 lakh Kannadigas living abroad. A significant number of blue-collar workers are employed in Gulf countries, while professionals, entrepreneurs and CEOs are concentrated in the UK, the US and other Western nations.