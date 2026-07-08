Karnataka BJP alleges irregularities in sewing machine procurement in Urs Corporation

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP leaders have alleged that funds have been misused in the procurement of sewing machines by Devaraj Urs Development Corporation for women beneficiaries from backward communities.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka alleged that a sewing machine worth Rs 10,000 has been procured for Rs 17,000.

He said misuse of funds meant to procure sewing machines for poor women from backward communities is highly condemnable. The ruling Congress must clarify on the alleged irregularities in the corporation.

Ashoka said the government must order an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the corporation. Stringent action should be taken against those involved in the alleged irregularities.

BJP MLC CT Ravi alleged that for the ruling Congress power means to indulge in corruption. The corporation finalised tenders to procure sewing machines for Rs 17,000 per unit though it costs not more than Rs 10,000. Funds meant for the welfare of poor women from backward communities are being looted, he alleged. Ravi said the benefits of welfare schemes reach only a handful of people under the Congress rule.