Karnataka BJP core panel discipline agenda raises questions over ‘invisible power centre’

BENGALURU: Why should one of the BJP’s highest decision-making body in Karnataka, the core committee, spend its precious time discussing indiscipline when the state party unit faces a host of political and organisational challenges?

That question is increasingly echoing not just within party circles, but across BJP supporters’ WhatsApp groups and social media platforms after Sunday’s core committee meeting reportedly devoted considerable attention to the growing problem of indiscipline in the party state unit. The debate opened a deeper and more uncomfortable question: Is Karnataka BJP battling an invisible internal indiscipline that the public sees only through periodic outbursts against the state leadership?

But senior BJP insiders said these repeated episodes are not isolated emotional reactions, but part of a larger and carefully orchestrated power struggle. “They are not organic outbursts, but are manufactured outbursts,” claimed a highly-placed BJP source. “The main manufacturer sits in Delhi and occupies such an influential position in the national organisation that no one in the state dares even mention his name, let alone initiate action,” he said.

The first act of indiscipline came when slogans of “Go Back Muralidhar” were raised against former state in-charge general secretary Muralidhar Rao. More recently, BJP spokesperson MG Mahesh publicly attacked the state’s organisational leadership after being overlooked for the MLC polls, while another senior leader also aired his grievances in public.

“Those who indulge in indiscipline belong to the same power centre. Whenever appointments or nominations go against that group, the criticism begins,” a source said. The latest flashpoint is the selection of Raghu Kautilya for the MLC berth. Sources say the state leadership backed Kautilya, an OBC leader who allegedly suffered significant financial losses during previous elections, as organisational compensation.