New guidelines restrict use of Legislators' House vehicles in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To prevent misuse of vehicles stationed at Legislators’ House (LH), the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretariat has barred MLAs from recommending them for use by their personal assistants, guests or acquaintances.

LH vehicles should be used only in the limits of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Approval from the Speaker of the Assembly is mandatory to take such vehicles outside Bengaluru, and this will be allowed only during emergencies, according to LH sources.

The sources said the vehicles were allegedly used in the names of MLAs by their aides and party workers for outstation trips. Legislative Assembly Secretary MK Vishalakshi has issued new guidelines restricting the use of vehicles stationed at the LH for MLAs and former MLAs.

The secretariat noted that personal assistants, guests and acquaintances of legislators used to take the LH vehicles to places away from Bengaluru based on recommendation letters. Because of this, the secretariat used to face a shortage of vehicles for legislators.

The sources said there are around 80 vehicles for MLAs (including the speaker and deputy speaker) and around 40 vehicles for MLCs and ex-MLCs. “As such, there is a shortage of vehicles and drivers. We have to keep vehicles ready at LH for legislators. We are not allowed to send cars outside GBA limits, except the airport,’’ the sources said.

“We charge Rs 8 to Rs 12 per km, which will be deducted from the MLA’s salary. In case of a former MLA, it will be deducted from his/her pension. We have made it a cashless transaction and the rent will be deducted from the salary of the MLA concerned. This will help legislators know who has used LH cars in their names,’’ the sources said.