RPF fines 39 trekkers on way to Dudhsagar for trespassing tracks in Karnataka

DUDHSAGAR (UTTARA KANNADA) : The Railway Protection Force (RPF) which took 39 people into custody in Castlerock for trespassing railway tracks to visit Dudhsagar waterfall, levied a fine of Rs 500 on each of them. The milky white cascade attracts thousands of visitors every year, especially during the monsoon.

However, to ensure the security of visitors, the RPF has prohibited visitors venturing on to railway tracks. “Walking on railway tracks endangers the lives of trekkers, and hampers smooth operation of train services. Therefore, visiting Dudhsagar is prohibited for the public,” Railways said. Preventive checks are being conducted by the RPF which is patrolling the ghat section between Castlerock and Kulem railway stations.

“Some tourists trek to the falls through forests, trespassing railway tracks and tunnels or through the railway yards of Sonalium and Dudhsagar. We detained 32 people on Saturday,” said an RPF source at Vasco. Another seven people were also detained by the RPF on Monday and released after paying a fine of Rs 500 from each of them.

Those who fail to pay the fine face three months of imprisonment. An RPF officer said in the monsoon, the place is vulnerable to landslides, boulder collapses, uprooting of trees and debris falling on railway tracks and tunnels.

Special attention is being paid to prevent trekkers to Dudhsagar falls under the supervision of senior divisional security commissioner. A team headed by the RPF sub-inspector at Castlerock conducted surprise checks at Dudhsagar and Sonalium railway stations and detained 32 tourists under Section 147 of the Railway Act (Jan Vishwas Act). The team collected Rs 16,000 from them.