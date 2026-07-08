Rs 10K crore needed from Centre for drought in Karnataka: KPCC

BENGALURU: In an offensive against the NDA leadership, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday passed five key resolutions, including a demand for a CBI investigation into the alleged “Ram Mandir loot” and an urgent Rs 10,000-crore special package from the Centre to tackle the severe drought crisis in the state. The resolutions were adopted at the KPCC’s all-member meeting chaired by state Congress President BK Hariprasad.
The party alleged massive irregularities in the Ram Mandir Trust and demanded a CBI probe. It accused the Centre of shielding trustees while targeting employees, calling it a “betrayal of people’s faith” and an attack on Lord Ram’s dignity.
The Congress demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath take moral responsibility and resign over the issue. It also passed a resolution demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET question paper leak scandal, in which 22 students allegedly died by suicide.
The Congress demanded immediate release of a Rs 10,000-crore special package by the Centre to help farmers facing crop loss and livelihood crisis due to deficient rainfall.
Congress leaders decided to hold special meetings in all 84 constituencies where the party lost in the recent elections. A coordination and implementation committee will be formed to ensure better synergy between the government and party.
The party also plans an organisational revamp: fresh elections for District Congress Committees -- especially those over 10 years old, training camps at district and taluk levels to counter communal forces, and block-level reviews by observers from other states.
Senior leaders Siddaramaiah and Veerappa Moily suggested cadre training programmes to combat communalism. The party reiterated its commitment to secularism and warned against caste-based considerations in transfers and administration. Local body elections will be held at the earliest, with a call for existing presidents and members who have been in office for two years, to resign and make way for fresh faces.
Hariprasad said the Constitution is under threat and the Congress will stand as its protector. He announced that another all-member meeting will be held in the next three to six months to review progress.
The meeting was held in the absence of Chief Ministedr DK Shivakumar who is on a Kalyana Karnataka tour, but the party vowed to strengthen its organisational machinery ahead of the upcoming polls, including the GBA elections in August.