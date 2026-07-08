Rs 10K crore needed from Centre for drought in Karnataka: KPCC

BENGALURU: In an offensive against the NDA leadership, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday passed five key resolutions, including a demand for a CBI investigation into the alleged “Ram Mandir loot” and an urgent Rs 10,000-crore special package from the Centre to tackle the severe drought crisis in the state. The resolutions were adopted at the KPCC’s all-member meeting chaired by state Congress President BK Hariprasad.

The party alleged massive irregularities in the Ram Mandir Trust and demanded a CBI probe. It accused the Centre of shielding trustees while targeting employees, calling it a “betrayal of people’s faith” and an attack on Lord Ram’s dignity.

The Congress demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath take moral responsibility and resign over the issue. It also passed a resolution demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET question paper leak scandal, in which 22 students allegedly died by suicide.

The Congress demanded immediate release of a Rs 10,000-crore special package by the Centre to help farmers facing crop loss and livelihood crisis due to deficient rainfall.

Congress leaders decided to hold special meetings in all 84 constituencies where the party lost in the recent elections. A coordination and implementation committee will be formed to ensure better synergy between the government and party.