SIMTA warns of flash strike by transporters across South India

BENGALURU: The South India Motor Transporters Association (SIMTA) on Tuesday warned of a flash strike across the southern states if the Centre and state governments fail to address a series of long-pending demands by July 20, including withdrawal of the mandatory Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) requirement for goods vehicles, and removal of restrictions on the VAHAN portal.

The association, which represents transport operators across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, said its managing committee had unanimously resolved to suspend transport operations if the issues remain unresolved. It warned that the proposed agitation could be similar to the nationwide protest against the hit-and-run provisions, which had disrupted transport services across the country.

SIMTA alleged that the mandatory installation of AIS-140 compliant Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTDs) in goods vehicles has imposed an unnecessary financial burden on transporters, with installation costs ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,000 per vehicle and annual subscription charges between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. It argued that the tracking requirement was originally intended for passenger vehicles under the Nirbhaya safety framework and not for goods carriers.

The association further claimed that linking VLTD compliance to the VAHAN portal has blocked national permit renewals, fitness certificates and pollution certificates for thousands of commercial vehicles, disrupting logistics and supply chains.