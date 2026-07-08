Three held after viral road rage assault on car driver on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

MYSURU: Five persons were booked and three arrested after a brutal road rage assault on a driver in front of his wife and family near the Maddur stretch on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Mandya district. The incident came to light after dashcam footage of the attack went viral on social media, prompting swift police action.

The Maddur police arrested three of the accused, seized two vehicles allegedly used in the assault and launched a search for the remaining two suspects. According to a complaint filed by M Sagar Kumar (37), the victim, the violence stemmed from a minor collision between two cars near the Srirangapatna toll plaza. Though the dispute initially appeared to have been resolved, the accused allegedly tailed the complainant’s vehicle and intercepted it near Madduramma Temple on the Expressway.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday within the jurisdiction of the Maddur police station on the Expressway.

Sagar stated in his complaint that he was returning with his family after attending the funeral of his father’s nephew. He was travelling in his car when the other vehicle allegedly came in contact with his car while overtaking.

The occupants of the other vehicle, along with another car chased them, blocked their path and forced them to stop. The accused allegedly abused Sagar in filthy language, assaulted him, threatened his family and damaged his vehicle.

The viral dashcam footage, recorded by another passing car, captures several men surrounding the victim’s blue car before dragging him out of the driver’s seat.