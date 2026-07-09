Bengaluru plans 40 km more of tunnel roads, over 44 km of double-decker roadway

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state government is investing over Rs 1.5 lakh crore solely to improve mobility infrastructure in the city. “After I took over as chief minister of Karnataka, I decided, despite criticism from multiple political factions, to plan for the Hebbal Tunnel Road.

We plan to establish 40 km more of tunnel roadway and over 44 km of double decker roadway in Bengaluru,” he said during an event, Katalyst Connect, hosted by the IT-BT Department and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).

The CM met over 150 representatives from global capability centres (GCCs) based in the state, and sought to assuage their concerns about last-mile connectivity.

“In addition, we have planned a 133-km flyover project. We are also constructing a 123-km Bangalore Business Corridor, spending Rs 26,000 crore in the first phase,” Shivakumar said. He said the state government plans to expand the Metro network to 500 km by next year.