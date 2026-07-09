Feasibility report for Bengaluru's second airport likely by September

BENGALURU: The feasibility report for Bengaluru’s proposed second international airport is expected to be ready by September, after which the state government will decide on the next course of action.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of the project. According to official sources, the meeting was only a preliminary review with the Chief Minister seeking an update on the status of the proposal. “No decision was taken during the meeting,” official sources said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already completed a pre-feasibility study. Four potential locations have been identified for detailed evaluation including Chudahalli, Harohalli near Kanakapura and Nelamangala.

Officials said the agencies concerned are currently carrying out detailed technical, economic and financial feasibility studies. They will also study other issues including environment implication, land price, passenger traffic and cargo.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the presentation made to him was the same as the one discussed earlier. “My concern is that no villages should be displaced for the airport project. At the same time, the land acquisition cost should be reasonable. If there are a few houses in the selected area, we will pay compensation,” he said.

The Karnataka government has been pursuing plans for a second international airport to cater to the growing passenger traffic at Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. The proposal also gained urgency after the Tamil Nadu government announced plans to develop a new airport near Hosur, close to the Karnataka border.