Karnataka aims to attract 500 new GCCs, generate $50bn economic output by 2029

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is intent on attracting 500 new global capability centres (GCCs) to create 3.5 lakh jobs and generate USD 50 billion in economic output by 2029, as revealed on Wednesday at ‘Katalyst Connect’, an event hosted by the IT/BT Department and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).

Addressing more than 200 representatives from GCCs already based in Karnataka, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that his government is moving forward to build more Bengalurus beyond Bengaluru. “We are committed to providing all the facilities available in Bengaluru to the state’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as well,” the CM said.

“Office space rent in Bengaluru is between $1 and $1.5. In Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, it’s available for half a Dollar. We are moving forward to offer double FAR (floor area ratio) there, thereby enabling the construction of multi-storey buildings in those cities too. We are providing high-quality education in Karnataka. We remain open to your suggestions,” Shivakumar said.

Noting that the State Government is trying its best to improve last mile connectivity for employees working at the GCCs in Bengaluru, the CM said that the city fared extremely well in terms of ease of doing business, and that the Beyond Bengaluru incentivisation would continue through using the Bengaluru model to set up similar ecosystems beyond the city. Shivakumar met representatives from over 150 GCCs, including those from the US-based retailer Target.

He interacted with the company’s leadership and enquired about the capabilities being built from Karnataka across technology, finance, marketing, merchandising, store design and more.