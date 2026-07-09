Karnataka: Doctors face action over derogatory comments on Upa Lokayukta's viral BIMS inspection video

Two doctors are facing action for allegedly making derogatory comments about the Lokayukta institution on videos of Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa pulling up officials of the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) over maladministration and poor service. The videos had gone viral on social media.

The accused are Dr Amith Pundalik Kale of Adarsha Nagar in Vijayapura and Dr Siddu of Kautha (B) in Aurad taluk of Bidar district. They allegedly posted derogatory comments on an Instagram video.

During Justice Veerappa's visit to BIMS as part of his district camp on June 19 and 20, it was found that Sanjukumar, a laboratory technician hired on an outsourced basis, was in possession of Rs 90,000 in cash, cheque leaves related to transactions worth Rs 8.61 lakh, 10 debit and credit cards, and other documents. Of the 10 debit cards, seven were in Sanjukumar's name and the remaining three were in his wife's name. When questioned, Sanjukumar allegedly behaved rudely and gave evasive replies.

The inspection also revealed that the hospital's pillows, beds and bedspreads were faded and torn. During the inquiry, it emerged that BIMS receives an annual grant of Rs 14.40 crore for procuring pillows, beds, bed sheets and other equipment. However, the funds were allegedly not utilised properly, and no such procurement had been made since 2023. Justice Veerappa reprimanded the hospital authorities over the lapses, and video clips of the interaction subsequently went viral on social media.

Following the circulation of the videos, the two doctors allegedly posted objectionable comments. With the assistance of the Cyber Crime Police, the Upa Lokayukta traced their identities, registered two separate complaints against them and issued notices.