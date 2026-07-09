Karnataka HC rejects plea to quash case against ex-minister Chowdareddy

BENGALURU: In a major setback to former home minister Chowdareddy, the High Court has dismissed his petition challenging a criminal case registered with the then Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) – current Lokayukta police – for allegedly encroaching one acre and 19 guntas of land at Kannampalli. The land was converted into a residential layout, divided into sites, sold and developed with constructions.

At the same time, the court expressed serious concern over not arraigning Chowdareddy’s two sons – MC Balaji and MLA MC Sudhakar, who is a former higher education minister – in the crime registered by the then ACB in 2016 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Though the material prima facie discloses that Balaji and Sudhakar were direct beneficiaries, both stand conspicuously absent from the array of accused. How beneficiaries of allegedly grabbed government land remain outside the dragnet of crime is a matter that raises serious concern,” observed Justice M Nagaprasanna.

The court made these observations while dismissing the petition filed by Chowdareddy and another petition filed by the then commissioner of Chintamani Town Municipal Council BH Narayanappa, challenging the legality of the crime registered against them based on the complaint filed by the then councillor R Venktaramana.

“Land grabbing by those clothed with political power strikes at something far deeper. It erodes public faith in governance itself when custodians of public trust become beneficiaries of alleged public wrongs.

This court cannot permit investigation to be throttled at inception in a matter of such gravity. To interdict investigation, at this stage, would amount to shutting the door on truth, before it has even entered the room. Investigation, therefore, is not merely warranted. It is indispensable,” said the court, while directing the Lokayukta police to complete the investigation within six months since the case was registered in 2017.