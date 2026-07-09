Lokayukta cops unearth Rs 50 crore in disproportionate assets

BENGALURU: Conducting simultaneous searches at more than 53 places, including the offices and residences of 10 state government officials across the state on Wednesday, Lokayukta police unearthed Rs 49.83 crore in disproportionate assets (DA) allegedly possessed by them. It includes immovable property worth Rs 37.95crore and movable property of Rs 11.88crore.
Thimmaiah, Panchayat Development Officer of Kumbalgodu Gram Panchayat in Bengaluru South taluk, allegedly acquired Rs 3.50 crore in DA. He owns two sites, four houses, 4 acres 15 guntas of agricultural land and Rs 84lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments.
Executive engineer Basanagouda Patil, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, Devadurga in Raichur, acquired Rs 6.11crore, the highest among the 10 officials who were raided. He owns five sites, four houses, 92 acres of agricultural land, and Rs 28.79lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments.
Pushpa DR, Additional Director (Administration), Agricultural Marketing Board, Bengaluru, possessed DA of Rs 5.93 crore. She owns one site, three houses, a commercial building and Rs 35lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments.
Assistant engineer Narendra Kumar M, Public Works Department, in Bengaluru, has Rs 5.75crore DA. He owns three houses, four acres of agricultural land, Rs 1.20crore worth of gold and silver ornaments, and Rs 80.16lakh worth of bank fixed deposits.
Superintendent engineer Praveen Srihari, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), acquired Rs 4.33crore DA, including two sites, two houses and 11 acres of agricultural land.
The DA acquired by other accused officials is Rs 1.95crore by Range Forest Officer Duggappa BH, Watershed Development department, Chitradurga district; Rs 1.87crore by Associate Professor Shankara M (agricultural engineering), Horticulture department, Chitradurga district; Rs 2.65 crore by Assistant Executive Engineer Amruth Rao, Gescom, Kalaburagi district; Rs 1.94crore by Assistant Conservator of Forests Kiran Angadi, Research Centre, Forest department, Ankola, Shivamogga; and Rs 2.10crore by Assistant Engineer Madhusudan N, Minor Irrigation department, Tiptur sub-division, Tumakuru district.
UPA LOKAYUKTA FILES COMPLAINTS AGAINST DOCS
Bengaluru: Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa has registered two separate complaints against two doctors for making derogatory comments against him for pulling up officials of the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences for maladministration and improper service.
A video of the Upa Lokayukta taking the officials to task went viral on social media and Dr Amith Pundalik Kale of Adarsha Nagar in Vijayapura and Dr Siddu of Kautha (B) of Aurad taluk in Bidar district posted derogatory remarks against him.
The Upa Lokayukta, who visited BIMS on June 19 and 20, found Sanjukumar, an outsourced lab technician, having Rs 90,000 in his possession, cheques for Rs 8.61 lakh, 10 ATM cards and several credit cards. The Upa Lokayukta took the officials to task when he saw torn linen and mattresses. An inquiry revealed that BIMS receives Rs 14.40 crore every year to procure pillows, mattresses, bedspreads and other material, but no procurement had been made since 2023.
LOKAYUKTA POLICE RAID PROPERTIES OF GESCOM AEE
KALABURAGI: Lokayukta police conducted raids at six locations, including the house and office of Gescom Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Amrutrao Yalal, in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. Lokayukta officials said the places where the raids were conducted included a house in Jagruti Colony, a flat in Basava Apartment, the Gescom office at Kothambari Layout and a house in Sulepeta village in Chincholi taluk.
Yalal, who also owns the Platinum Studio at Jagruti Colony, has a property at Nandur industrial area. Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Siddharaju conducted the raids and inspections at six places related to Yalal who owns more than 20 acres of land. The raids were conducted on complaints that his wealth exceeded his of income.