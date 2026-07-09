Lokayukta cops unearth Rs 50 crore in disproportionate assets

BENGALURU: Conducting simultaneous searches at more than 53 places, including the offices and residences of 10 state government officials across the state on Wednesday, Lokayukta police unearthed Rs 49.83 crore in disproportionate assets (DA) allegedly possessed by them. It includes immovable property worth Rs 37.95crore and movable property of Rs 11.88crore.

Thimmaiah, Panchayat Development Officer of Kumbalgodu Gram Panchayat in Bengaluru South taluk, allegedly acquired Rs 3.50 crore in DA. He owns two sites, four houses, 4 acres 15 guntas of agricultural land and Rs 84lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments.

Executive engineer Basanagouda Patil, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, Devadurga in Raichur, acquired Rs 6.11crore, the highest among the 10 officials who were raided. He owns five sites, four houses, 92 acres of agricultural land, and Rs 28.79lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments.

Pushpa DR, Additional Director (Administration), Agricultural Marketing Board, Bengaluru, possessed DA of Rs 5.93 crore. She owns one site, three houses, a commercial building and Rs 35lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments.

Assistant engineer Narendra Kumar M, Public Works Department, in Bengaluru, has Rs 5.75crore DA. He owns three houses, four acres of agricultural land, Rs 1.20crore worth of gold and silver ornaments, and Rs 80.16lakh worth of bank fixed deposits.

Superintendent engineer Praveen Srihari, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), acquired Rs 4.33crore DA, including two sites, two houses and 11 acres of agricultural land.