Maharashtra high-power panel meets, reaffirms support for Marathi-speaking residents in Karnataka border areas

BELAGAVI: In a significant development on the long-pending Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, the Maharashtra government’s high-powered committee on Wednesday reviewed the legal and administrative aspects of the issue and announced a series of decisions aimed at strengthening the state’s case ahead of the upcoming hearing in the Supreme Court.

The meeting, chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, focused on the progress of the legal battle and the concerns of Marathi-speaking residents in the disputed border areas.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Maharashtra government stands firmly with the border residents and would continue to pursue the matter through legal and constitutional means.

The meeting began with a presentation by Border Cell Secretary Patne, followed by an update from Advocate-on-Record Shivaji Jadhav on the current status of the Supreme Court case.Representatives of the Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES), including Prakash Margale, former MLA Manohar Kinekar and former office-bearer Dinesh Oulkar,highlighted the challenges faced by people in the border region and urged the government to take concrete steps.

Among the key decisions, the government resolved to strengthen its legal team by adding new senior advocates to its Delhi panel.The Advocate General and Shivaji Jadhav have been tasked with finalising the names. Maharashtra will also appoint a lawyer to represent residents of Belagavi in the Karnataka High Court and convene a meeting of Members of Parliament to discuss the implementation of the Linguistic Minorities Commission’s recommendations.

Fadnavis expressed concern over the alleged removal of Marathi signboards and other issues affecting Marathi-speaking residents in the border region, directing an inquiry into reports submitted by the local administration.

The government also approved a proposal to hold a meeting of the coordinating ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, besides conducting monthly coordination meetings in Kolhapur.