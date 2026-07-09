Monsoon misery deepens across Karnataka

BELAGAVI/HASSAN/MANGALURU: Torrential rain in the Western Ghats triggered a landslide at Amboli Ghat, Maharashtra, on Tuesday. Boulders came crashing onto the Belagavi-Vengurla State Highway, forcing authorities to suspend traffic. The incident occurred when a Maharashtra RTC bus and several cars were passing through the section.

In a separate incident, a portion of the roof of a government primary school building collapsed due to heavy rains at Bittahalli village near Hassan on Wednesday. Wooden beams and roof tiles collapsed into a classroom, damaging tables and benches before the school had opened for the day.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has left four houses partially damaged in the SC/ST Colony in Kinnipadav, Bajpe, Mangaluru, forcing several families to live in constant fear of their homes collapsing.