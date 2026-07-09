New Karnataka ministers likely to take oath on July 13

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to meet Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on July 12 to secure the Congress high command’s final approval for the long-awaited cabinet expansion, with the swearing-in now likely to take place on July 13.

According to highly placed Congress sources, Rahul is expected to be available in New Delhi on July 12, and Shivakumar has sought an appointment to present the final list of ministerial aspirants.

The names have already been discussed within the state leadership and will require the approval of the Congress central leadership before being forwarded for formal appointment.

If the high command clears the proposed list, the new ministers are expected to take oath on July 13.

The Congress is understood to be keen on completing the exercise before July 14 and 15, with party leaders informally indicating that they would prefer to avoid those dates because July 14 coincides with Amavasya (New Moon Day) while July 15 falls during the Ashada month, considered inauspicious by many for major ceremonies.