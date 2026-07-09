Seven killed in head-on lorry-MUV collision in Uttara Kannada

Seven people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) collided head-on with a lorry in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 1.30 am near Balagara Cross in the Arabail Ghat section on National Highway 52 under the jurisdiction of the Yellapur Police Station.

The injured were initially taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the MUV, carrying nine people, including the driver, was travelling from Dharwad to Dharmasthala and Chikkamagaluru on a leisure trip.

Preliminary information indicated that the driver worked as a part-time delivery executive with a food delivery platform.

Police said the driver, Sanjeev, allegedly drove the vehicle at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, veering to the extreme right side of the road before colliding with an oncoming lorry from Ankola.

The impact left the MUV completely mangled.

Police personnel from the Yellapur station visited the accident site, carried out an inspection and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the injured survivors, Shivaraj, police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way), 125(2) (act endangering life or personal safety of others causing grievous hurt) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)