Seven tourists killed as SUV crashes into truck in Uttara Kannada's Yellapur

YELLAPUR: Seven people from Dharwad were killed in a major road accident that occurred on Thursday morning near Arbail village in Yellapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district.

The accident took place in the early hours near the Arbail Ghat stretch when the travellers, who were on their way to Gokarna and Murudeshwara, allegedly rammed their vehicle into a truck ahead of them. Six people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital in Hubballi.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjiv Mylari, Sanjay Angadi, Tejas, Muralidhar, Abhishek, Eshwar, Abhishek Mallesh Mudabavi and Basappa Devappa Kanakanavar.

According to police, the SUV driver, Sanjay Angadi, was allegedly driving recklessly when he crashed into the truck. Police have launched an investigation into the accident.