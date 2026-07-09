Show-cause notices issued to 35 BLOs in Karnataka; 80.85 per cent forms distributed

BENGALURU: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, has issued show-cause notices to 35 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for mass/group distribution of enumeration forms under the house-to-house Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

CEO, Karnataka, V Anbukkumar, said notices were issued, seeking information based on the complaints received that BLOs were not visiting the houses of electors as per the directions of the Election Commission of India. After July 1, no complaints pertaining to this have been received, he said, adding that detailed interactions with political parties have been held, explaining the exercise and the details.

On grievances from citizens, he said respective District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and district administrators have been directed to look into them. He was confident that the SIR exercise would be completed within the stipulated time, continuing till July 29, 2026.

As per data from the CEO’s office, as on July 8, nine days since the exercise commenced, 48,16,723 enumeration forms have been distributed (80.85%) and 52,53,332 forms have been digitised (9.45%).

19 constituencies see 98% form distribution

In all, 1,30,975 forms have been uncollected, of which 9,174 are duplicate, 53,435 are dead, 65,479 have permanently shifted homes and 2,134 were absent, as per data from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

In Devadurga, Kumta, Hirekerur and Mayakonda Assembly constituencies, form distribution is 100%. Besides, 19 assembly constituencies reported above 98% distribution. The lowest is in Bommanahalli (35.01%) and Bengaluru South (39.95%) Assembly constituencies.

In Ranebennur and Virajpet, 100% digitisation of forms has happened and in 65 polling stations, it is above 90%.