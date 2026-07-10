Ahead of cabinet expansion, MLC BK Hariprasad gains Siddaramaiah's backing

BENGALURU: As the countdown begins for cabinet expansion, and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar gears up to fill 20 berths, the name of KPCC chief and MLC BK Hariprasad has come to the fore, springing a surprise. According to sources, former CM Siddaramiah has been backing Hariprasad to be made minister and also floor leader in the Council.

The argument is that if Hariprasad wields power, it would also help organise the party, drawing a parallel to Shivakumar who held both the DCM and KPCC chief’s posts.

It is to be seen whether Siddaramaiah’s plan materialises when he along with Shivakumar and Hariprasad, call on the high command after LOP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi returns from his foreign trip on Sunday. If Hariprasad misses out on becoming minister, Siddaramaiah’s son and Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra is likely to be the floor leader.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi was also aspiring to be KPCC chief while keeping his ministerial berth, but the high command turned it down. Now, Satish is feeling let down as Siddaramaiah did not back him to the hilt.