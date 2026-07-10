Ahead of cabinet expansion, MLC BK Hariprasad gains Siddaramaiah's backing

BENGALURU: As the countdown begins for cabinet expansion, and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar gears up to fill 20 berths, the name of KPCC chief and MLC BK Hariprasad has come to the fore, springing a surprise. According to sources, former CM Siddaramiah has been backing Hariprasad to be made minister and also floor leader in the Council.
The argument is that if Hariprasad wields power, it would also help organise the party, drawing a parallel to Shivakumar who held both the DCM and KPCC chief’s posts.
It is to be seen whether Siddaramaiah’s plan materialises when he along with Shivakumar and Hariprasad, call on the high command after LOP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi returns from his foreign trip on Sunday. If Hariprasad misses out on becoming minister, Siddaramaiah’s son and Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra is likely to be the floor leader.
Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi was also aspiring to be KPCC chief while keeping his ministerial berth, but the high command turned it down. Now, Satish is feeling let down as Siddaramaiah did not back him to the hilt.
Sources said Satish’s relationship with Siddaramaiah began to sour a couple of months before the latter stepped down as CM, after Satish held talks with Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, former Bengaluru Rural MP, , say political analysts.
Meanwhile, DK Suresh, who is now Bamul Chairman, hosted dinner for select Congress MLAs at a hotel in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.
The legislators, who were were vocal in backing Shivakumar’s claim the CM’s post, included Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna, Channagiri MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga, Maddur MLA Kadaluru Uday, Sira MLA TB Jayachandra, Hoskote MLA Sharath Bachegowda, Ranebennur MLA Prakash Koliwad, Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda and newly elected MLC Vinay Karthik, sources said.
In fact, Balakrishna hosted the dinner on behalf of Suresh as a goodwill gesture to keep the MLAs in good humour, they added.