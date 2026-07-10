BJP exploits marginalised for communal politics, says Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Slamming the BJP, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that none of the children of BJP leaders has served as a full-time RSS pracharak, while the party exploits youth from marginalised communities, including Dalits and Other Backwards Classes (OBCs), for its communal politics.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Priyank alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already obtained documents related to him. “In the next few weeks, they may seek prosecution. This is their standard operating procedure. There may even be raids, but not anytime soon,” Priyank claimed.

Priyank alleged that he has repeatedly said that wearing saffron, protecting dharma, or safeguarding goshalas has become the responsibility of children from poor families. “Is there even one BJP leader whose son is a full-time RSS pracharak?” he asked.

Priyank said that BJP or RSS children who attend RSS events occasionally wearing khaki shorts or trousers do not make them a full-time pracharak. “During communal riots, it is the children of poor families who lose their lives. The children of BJP leaders are nowhere to be seen,” he alleged.

Referring to the death of Paresh Mesta, Priyank said, “The BJP won elections using Paresh Mesta’s death. How many of them visited his house after that?”

Appealing to RSS-affiliated youth, Priyank urged them to focus on employment and supporting their families. He alleged that the BJP was misleading them and using Dalit and Backward Classes youths in communal conflicts. “Have you ever seen RSS workers talking about farmers’ issues, price rise, or unemployment? Instead, they instigate people over communal issues,” he said.