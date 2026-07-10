Cauvery panel will decide on water release: Minister Ramalinga

BENGALURU: In response to recent remarks by Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on the Cauvery water dispute, Karnataka Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramalinga Reddy has reiterated that decisions on water distribution rest solely with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), not individual states. Udhayanidhi had said it is imperative that Tamil Nadu receives its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka, and highlighted that the Congress has allied with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by C Joseph Vijay.

“Regarding distribution of water, there is an authority — Cauvery Water Management Authority. The authority should take a decision to release water, not our state... Our state will not interfere,” Reddy stated.

The interstate water conflict over the Cauvery river is between Karnataka’s drinking water and irrigation needs, and Tamil Nadu’s agricultural dependence, particularly in the delta region. The Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal’s 2007 award, modified by the Supreme Court in 2018, set out a water-sharing formula among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The CWMA, assisted by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, determines water release based on reservoir levels, rainfall and availability of water.

Udhayanidhi’s remarks come against recurring flashpoints, including demands for water release during lean periods and opposition to Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, which Tamil Nadu views as a threat to its downstream share.

In a detailed post on X, Reddy responded to Udhayanidhi, stressing the need to conserve water by both states, and Karnataka’s compliance with CWMA’s directives.

“I have not made any kind of statement that Karnataka would not release water to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka’s inability to release water is dictated by negligible flows into four Karnataka reservoirs, namely KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathy and insufficient storage in these reservoirs.