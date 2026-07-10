CM Shivakumar unveils Rs 1 crore relief for rural constituencies to tackle drinking water crisis

BELAGAVI: In a significant push towards securing Karnataka’s long-term water future, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday announced that the proposed Krishna-Cauvery-Godavari river inter-linking project has received the consent of the participating states, describing it as a transformative initiative to address Karnataka’s growing water needs. He was chairing the Belagavi divisional-level review meeting at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Shivakumar also used the occasion to unveil an immediate relief package of Rs 1 crore for every rural Assembly constituency to tackle the looming drinking water crisis triggered by a weak monsoon.

The CM also directed the district administrations to utilise the grants exclusively for drinking water works and work in close coordination with legislators to ensure that no village is left without safe drinking water. He instructed the Forest Department to expedite clearances for drinking water pipeline projects and directed officials not to reject eligible Bagar Hukum applications or evict qualified cultivators.

Emphasising transparency and accountability in public works, Shivakumar made photographic documentation mandatory before and after the execution of all road projects and for beneficiaries of government schemes.

He warned that officials and contractors submitting fake records or fraudulent bills would face stringent action.

Shivakumar also sought a comprehensive report on all drinking water schemes within a month and said the government would consult experts before deciding on cloud seeding in drought-prone regions.