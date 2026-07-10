CM Shivakumar unveils Rs 1 crore relief for rural constituencies to tackle drinking water crisis

BELAGAVI: In a significant push towards securing Karnataka’s long-term water future, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday announced that the proposed Krishna-Cauvery-Godavari river inter-linking project has received the consent of the participating states, describing it as a transformative initiative to address Karnataka’s growing water needs. He was chairing the Belagavi divisional-level review meeting at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.
Shivakumar also used the occasion to unveil an immediate relief package of Rs 1 crore for every rural Assembly constituency to tackle the looming drinking water crisis triggered by a weak monsoon.
The CM also directed the district administrations to utilise the grants exclusively for drinking water works and work in close coordination with legislators to ensure that no village is left without safe drinking water. He instructed the Forest Department to expedite clearances for drinking water pipeline projects and directed officials not to reject eligible Bagar Hukum applications or evict qualified cultivators.
Emphasising transparency and accountability in public works, Shivakumar made photographic documentation mandatory before and after the execution of all road projects and for beneficiaries of government schemes.
He warned that officials and contractors submitting fake records or fraudulent bills would face stringent action.
Shivakumar also sought a comprehensive report on all drinking water schemes within a month and said the government would consult experts before deciding on cloud seeding in drought-prone regions.
Reviewing law and order, the CM directed the authorities concerned to intensify action against fraudulent investment schemes, liquor smuggling, and narcotics trafficking from Goa and Maharashtra. He also instructed officials to ensure an adequate stock of fertilisers to prevent shortage and black marketing.
Earlier in the day, the CM said that the State Government has launched district-wise review visits to assess the impact of the monsoon and the condition of crops, with Belagavi being the latest stop in the exercise aimed at ensuring effective governance and timely intervention.
Speaking to mediapersons on his arrival at Sambra Airport in Belagavi, Shivakumar said that his government has decided to conduct on-the-spot assessments across Karnataka, enabling it to understand ground realities and respond to regional concerns more effectively.
The Chief Minister said the state-wide review tour began from Basavakalyan and covered Bidar and Kalaburagi before reaching Belagavi.
The exercise, he added, is focused on evaluating rainfall patterns, crop conditions, and issues affecting farmers in every region.
He said that the government is keen to hear first-hand feedback from elected representatives before taking policy decisions and said that the concerns raised during the meeting would be examined seriously.